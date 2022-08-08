Many kids have just one week left before the start of the new school year, and parents need to keep in mind vaccines that are required.

Depending on your child’s age, there are 11 different vaccines.

For complete information on immunization requirements, click here to visit the Arkansas Department of Health website.

Shot clinics are being held across the state. For availability, click here to find your local health unit.

The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available for children 12 and older.

Our weekly Donna Terrell’s Family Health report is sponsored by Conway Regional Health.