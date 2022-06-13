Arkansas is in the middle of a heat wave with afternoon temperatures soaring to near 100 degrees. Humidity levels make the situation even worse for anyone who has to be outside.

Dehydration and heat illness can become a big concern and hospitals will often see an influx of patients with heat-related problems.

Crow Construction workers are working on a project in downtown Conway, requiring them to work in the heat all day long.

“It is very strenuous. The main thing like we were talking earlier is the hydration part,” says Rocky Hill, Superintendent for Crow Construction. “This week is going to be tough with the temperatures getting to where they are.”

When on the job, cold waters are passed out frequently to keep the guys hydrated.

“We never hesitate, if someone needs a drink. They know that they are more than welcome to go get a cool water,” Hill continues.

The workers also get to take breaks when needed and are encouraged to watch after each other to make sure that nobody falls out on the job. Their main concern Hill said is safety.

Dr. Mark Cooper, an Emergency Room physician at Conway Regional Hospital, says due to the influx of patients they see during the summer, “we always try to prepare for that by making sure that we have the equipment that we use…you know cooled fluids, and some other things, more readily available.”

Cooper also said that the first symptom of dehydration is, “Thirst. If you’re thirsty, drink. Your body is telling you something. Moving on from that, it’s those muscle cramps, feeling excessively fatigued and tired, starting to have a headache, and then if that is progressing into something where you are starting to feel light-headed, that’s really time to stop and take a break.”

Below are some signs and symptoms of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes:

Signs of being dehydrated include:

Rash

Cramps

Fatigue

Headache

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion/Heat Stroke:

Confusion

Low blood pressure

Passing out