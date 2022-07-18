Having a good night’s sleep might be more beneficial for your heart than you thought.

Health experts say getting insufficient sleep increases the chances of developing hypertension, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes.

Sleep helps the body rehabilitate its circadian rhythm, and maintain healthy metabolism and hormone levels.

Sleep can also help prevent cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep.

