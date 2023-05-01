Nutritionists are warning about additives and sugars in many drinks.

Energy drinks, which have become more popular, are considered one of the riskiest.

That’s because they reportedly raise blood pressure and stress, and harm your sleep patterns.

Some pre-workout drinks can disrupt your gut health, and supplement drinks are unregulated.

Alcoholic cocktails which contain fructose may damage your liver.

Also, traditional sodas are bad for your health because of added sugars, which can lead to obesity.