Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

The most comprehensive weather app for Arkansas has arrived! The Arkansas Storm Team App is powered by the combined resources of FOX 16 and KARK, giving you the Natural State’s largest and most experienced weather team at your fingertips.
Watch live severe weather broadcasts, check the local radar, and receive up-to-the-minute forecast information from six meteorologists covering Arkansas!
FEATURES
- Weather Alerts
- Current Conditions
- Hourly forecast
- 7-day forecast
- Interactive radar map
- Submit your photos or video of local weather
- Closings