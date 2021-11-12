Arkansas US representatives endorse Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas’ U.S. representatives announced Friday their endorsement of Sarah Huckabee for governor.

This endorsement means Sanders has complete support from the Arkansas federal delegation.

Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack released a joint statement:

We are proud to endorse Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor of Arkansas. We know she is the right leader for our state, and it is time for Republicans to come together so we can move forward in our fight for a stronger Arkansas and a stronger America

Earlier Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson also endorsed Sanders for governor. On Thursday, U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton also threw their support toward Sanders’ run.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday her candidacy for lieutenant governor, ending her gubernatorial bid.

Sanders also endorsed Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin in his run for attorney general of Arkansas on Friday, which comes shortly after he backed her in the race for governor.

“I’m grateful for the support of the entire Arkansas congressional delegation as they stand with me in the fight for freedom,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Sanders also said she looks forward to working with the representatives to make the state the best place to live, work and raise a family.