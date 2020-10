LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- We are less than a week away until election day and although there is plenty of voting going on in Arkansas, candidates are still out there making their cases. One race in Arkansas pushing hard, is the race to represent district two in congress, French Hill and Joyce Elliott are campaigning as hard as they can.

Only six days away from election day and the race for district two is still hotter than ever, and many political analyst sites have made this race much closer than even two months ago. Today inside elections even now calling this one a toss-up, both candidates still on the trail.