Little Rock sales tax vote set for Tuesday; one day of early voting left

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The election to determine whether or not to increase the sales tax in Little Rock is this Tuesday.

There is one more day of early voting Monday, but the only location is the Pulaski County Regional Building at 501 West Markham.

Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday.

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. has proposed a 1% increase in the local sales tax rate to provide what supporters describe as quality-of-life improvements.

If passed, the city tax rate would be set at 9.625% starting in January.

The new tax would expire in 10 years.