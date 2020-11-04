PROJECTED WINNER: Bruce Westerman wins third term for Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District

Election

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Bruce Westerman has won a third term to serve Arkansas’s 4th Congressional District.

Westerman faced William Hanson (D) and Frank Gilbert (L) in the race for the state’s 4th Congressional seat.

Westerman was first elected to Congress in the 2014 general election.

This is a developing story.

