State electors meet at Arkansas capitol to cast their ballots for President

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas electors met Monday morning at the State Capitol to cast their ballots in the Electoral College.

The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a January 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

All members of the electorate were sworn in at the beginning of the meeting, with Doyle Webb elected as the chairperson of the Electoral College.

All electoral votes for Arkansas went to sitting President Donald Trump and sitting Vice-President Mike Pence

Arkansas has six electoral votes in the Electoral College, with the winner of November’s general election taking all of them.

In the November election, the state went to President Donald Trump in the popular vote by a decisive margin of more than 330,000 votes.

