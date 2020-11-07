Two races for State House of Representatives too close to call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Ballots in Pulaski County are still being counted, causing a delay in the statehouse.

Friday, the House of Representatives decided not to select a committee because two races are too close to call.

Less than 90 votes will be the deciding factor for two districts.

“My heart goes straight up into my throat,” said Ashley Hudson, District 32 Candidate.

State Representative for District 32, right now just 66 votes separate incumbent Representative Jim Sorvillo from his democratic counterpart Ashley Hudson.

“With the current percentages at 50.2 to 49.8, it’s razor-thin so I’m anxious to see how it ends up,” said Ashley Hudson, District 32 Candidate.

Meanwhile, 81 votes make the difference for incumbent Representative Carlton Wing or his democratic opponent Matthew Stallings.

“This is a new territory because by this point we usually know the results especially something local like Pulaski County, we’d know the results,” said Ken Yang, Republican Strategist.

As the capitol city waits for provisional ballots to be entered on Monday, both parties are heading into the weekend wiht no clear answers.

“I certainly thought at the national level that we would still be talking about the race today so that was no surprise but for me to be caught up in this type of uncertainty was not part of the plan,” said Hudson.

We did reach out to both Representative Sorvillo and Representative Wing for comment but have yet to hear back.

To see the latest numbers, click HERE