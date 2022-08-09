Here is the rhyme from this week’s Zoo & A:

These omnivores have no tail, but great balance.

Traveling in trees, far taller than a window valance.

Raising their arms above their head for stability,

There’s no question of their apt agility.

Smaller of their kind with fur soft & thick

The answer is above – it’ll be quick!





Some additional facts about gibbons Karen shared with FOX16 are: