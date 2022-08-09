Here is the rhyme from this week’s Zoo & A:
These omnivores have no tail, but great balance.
Traveling in trees, far taller than a window valance.
Raising their arms above their head for stability,
There’s no question of their apt agility.
Smaller of their kind with fur soft & thick
The answer is above – it’ll be quick!
Some additional facts about gibbons Karen shared with FOX16 are:
- Patty is named after St. Patrick’s Day, when she was born.
- Goblin is named that, because he was born on Halloween – which is when he will turn 3!
- The little baby will stay with its parents until about 7-9 years old.
- Gibbons live to 25 years old on average in the wild and to their 40s in captivity.
- They are endangered primarily due to habitat loss…influenced by the palm oil industry.
- Found in Malaysia, Cambodia & Laos. Historically, they were found in China, but probably are extinct there. If not extinct, then there are only very few of them left.