Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Pedestrian shot on Little Rock street when driver opens fire
Top Stories
J.B. Hunt announces new acquisition
LRPD officer fired after deadly 2019 shooting reinstated by judge
Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
2 injured in shooting on Sheraton Drive in Little Rock
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Column: Officiating won’t get any better _ because it can’t
Top Stories
Ole Miss hires former Maryland coach Durkin as assistant
Top Stories
Cristobal’s new-look Oregon looks to build on Rose Bowl win
West-leading Lakers beat Suns 117-107 for 3rd win in row
Pickens leads No. 5 Georgia past No. 8 Baylor in Sugar Bowl
Recapping New Year’s Day Bowl Games
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
End Zone Dance