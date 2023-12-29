LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With 2023 nearly wrapped up, it’s time to start thinking ahead to 2024, which already has a full list of things scheduled. From concerts and wrestling to comedy and festivals, there’s plenty to do in the Natural State in 2024.
- January 6 – Songs of Les Ming featuring Living Sacrifice – Revolution Music Room
- January 15 – Monday Night Raw – Simmons Bank Arena
- January 19 – Old Crow Medicine Show – The Hall
- February 3 – 4th Annual Little Rock Lego Fan Expo – Statehouse Convention Center
- February 14 – UnValentine’s Day 2024 – Little Rock Zoo
- February 23 – Steel Panther’s On The Prowl Tour 2024 – The Hall
- March 6 – Stevie Nicks – Simmons Bank Arena
- March 13 – JJ Grey & Mofro – The Hall
- March 17 – World’s Shortest St Pats Parade featuring Grand Marshal Emmitt Smith – Hot Springs, Ark
- March 23 – Katt Williams – Simmons Bank Arena
- April 6 – Solar Fest at Dee’s Barn – Ashdown, Ark
- April 10 – John Mellencamp – Robinson Center
- April 13 – An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001 – SWLR Event Center
- April 18 – ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd & Black Stone Cherry – Simmons Bank Arena
- May 3 – The Wallflowers – The Hall
- May 4 – Little Rock Comedy Festival featuring Sommore, Lavell Crawford and Bill Bellamy – Simmons Bank Arena
- May 10 – Polyphia – The Hall
- May 13-14 – Zach Bryan’s Quittin Time Tour – Simmons Bank Arena
- May 16-18 – Mutants of the Monster Festival – Argenta Community Theater & Four Quarter Bar
- June 22 – Buddy Guy’s Damn Right Farewell Tour – Oaklawn Event Center
- August 23-24 – Hot Springs Baseball Weekend featuring Johnny Bench, Steve Garvey and Robin Yount – Hot Springs
- August 26 – Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago’s Heart & Soul 2024 Tour – Simmons Bank Arena
- September 20-22 – Spa Con Infinity – Hot Springs, Ark
- October 5 – Arkansas Goat Festival – Perryville, Ark
To stay on top of these events and more, visit our Local Events page.