3 Doors Down to play Walmart AMP in Rogers this fall

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 3 Doors Down is bringing its The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour with Seether to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Friday, September 24.

To mark the 20th anniversary of its debut album, which included the hit song “Kryptonite,” the group will perform The Better Life for the very first time from front-to-back, along with other hits.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 3 Doors Down Down is bringing The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour with Seether to the Walmart AMP on September 24! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4, at 10am. pic.twitter.com/jiB9fexprf — Walmart AMP (@walmart_amp) June 1, 2021

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP box Office.