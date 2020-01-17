‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ premieres on Fox Sunday

(FOX)- Fox’s hit drama “9-1-1” gets a spin-off series with “9-1-1: Lone Star”.

Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler say they’re bringing the action of the original and something new.

“The mother ship is case driven, and this is character-driven,” says “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor Rob Lowe. “This is more gritty. It’s more like down to Earth rugged.”

Audiences will learn a lot about these characters right from the start.

“He’s the only survivor of 9/11 from his firehouse,” Lowe explains. “So he’s still serving. He’s rebuilt that house in New York. They come to him and say, ‘You’ve rebuilt a firehouse from scratch, would you ever consider coming to Austin?”

Lowe’s captain also begins his new job building a diverse team. The actor says this is another key aspect of the show.

“We wanted to have a show that can go red state, blue state, you know, and be surprising in the positions it takes,” Lowe says. It’s not like lecturing anybody about what they should or shouldn’t be on any side of it.”

Both stars add the project is giving them a new perspective on real-life first responders.

“Their strength and their focus and how brave they are, and it takes a very specific kind of person,” says Liv Tyler, who also stars in the show.

“So much of our entertainment world is taken up with heroes who are superheroes, to play human beings who are actually heroes for me is really satisfying,” Lowe says.