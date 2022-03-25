LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is never a shortage of things to do in the Natural State, and this weekend in Little Rock will be especially busy.

Fans of country music, heavy metal music and beer are especially in for a fun time.

For families wrapping up their spring break, the Little Rock Zoo is hosting Seafari – A Conservation Zoo Cruise. This educational cruise takes guests through various ports-of-call throughout the zoo, including Asia, North and South America and Africa.

If country music is your thing, there are three must-see shows this weekend. Friday night, Mustache the Band, a 90’s country tribute band will be playing all of your favorite classic hits at The Hall. Saturday night, Eric Church brings his Gather Again tour to Simmons Bank Arena, the weekend wraps up with Simmons Bank Arena hosting the legendary acts Alabama and Tracy Lawrence Sunday night.

For music fans who want something a little heavier, Slipknot brings the Knotfest Roadshow featuring In This Moment and Wage War to Simmons Bank Arena Friday. And if that isn’t heavy enough, Saturday night The Hall is hosting the otherworldly shredding of North Carolina’s progressive metal titans Between the Buried and Me.

Fans of craft beer will be able to celebrate all of the many selections that the Natural State has to offer courtesy of the Arkansas Times Craft Beer Festival happening at Argenta Plaza at 510 Main Street. There will also be an official festival after-party at Four Quarter Bar featuring live music from Coyote Claw.

For more fun things to do in the Natural State this weekend, check out our Community Calendar.