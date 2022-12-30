The year marked the loss of entertainers from across the spectrum, including actors, musicians, and directors.

Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of “The Last Picture Show,” and “Paper Moon,” died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Peter Bogdanovich, July 29, 1939 – Jan. 5

Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died at 82.

Sidney Poitier

Feb. 19, 1927 – Jan. 5

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, died, at age 94.

FILE – Actor Bob Saget attends the “MacGruber” screening and premiere at the California Science Center on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bob Saget, May 16, 1956 – Jan. 8

Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. He was 65 years old.

FILE – Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 15, 2010, in New York. Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. She was 78. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

Ronnie Spector, Aug. 9, 1943 – Jan. 11

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, died at 78.

FILE – Singer Meat Loaf performs in support of Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at the football stadium at Defiance High School in Defiance, Ohio, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012. Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out Of Hell” album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Meat Loaf, Sept. 26, 1947 – Jan. 19

Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died. He was 74.

FILE- Gaspard Ulliel attends the final day of the 17th Marrakech International Film Festival, in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, has been hospitalized after a ski accident in the Alps, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.(AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy, File)

Gaspard Ulliel, Nov. 25, 1984 – Jan. 19

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died after a skiing incident in the Alps, local authorities said. He was 37.

FILE – Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Louie Anderson, March 23, 1953 – Jan. 20

Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died. He was 68.

Peter Robbins, the voice actor who brought “Charlie Brown” to life, has died, his family told FOX 5. He was 65. (KSWB)

Peter Robbins, Aug. 9, 1956 – Jan. 17

California native Peter Robbins, the voice actor who brought Charlie Brown to life in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s, died at 65.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Loraine Alterman Boyle and Howard Hesseman at the International Myeloma Foundation 11th Annual Comedy Celebration at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brandon Williams/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation)

Howard Hesseman, Feb 26, 1940 – Jan. 28

Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” died at 81.

Betty Davis, July 25, 1945 – Feb. 8

Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model and songwriter of the 1960s and ‘70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis’ landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, died at age 77.

FILE – Director Ivan Reitman poses for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday, Jan 7, 2011. Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind beloved comedies from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” has died. He was 75. Reitman passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday night, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home in Montecito, Calif., his family told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Ivan Reitman, Oct. 26, 1946 – Feb. 11

Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” died at 75.

FILE – Sally Kellerman arrives at the premiere of “The Danish Girl” at Regency Village Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actor who played “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 army comedy “MASH,” died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at age 84. Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Sally Kellerman, June 1, 1937 – Feb. 23

Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,” died at 84.

FILE – Mel Gibson, right, accepts the award for Best Picture for “Braveheart” at the 68th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Monday, March 25, 1996. Looking on are co-producers Alan Ladd Jr., left, and Bruce Davey. (AP Photo/Eric Draper, File)

Alan Ladd Jr., Oct. 21, 1937 – March 1

Alan Ladd Jr., the Oscar-winning producer and studio boss who as a 20th Century Fox executive greenlit “Star Wars,” died at 84.

In this photo provided by Sesame Workshop, Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of “Sesame Street,” in October 2018. Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was 81. (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop via AP)

Emilio Delgado, May 7, 1940 – March 9

Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died at 81.

Bobbie Nelson performs at the Heartbreaker Banquet in Spicewood, Texas on March 19, 2015. Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died. Her family says Bobbie Nelson died Thursday at the age of 91. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Bobbie Nelson, Jan. 1, 1931 – March 10

Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, died at 91.

FILE – Traci Braxton attends WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” party on Thursday, May 29, 2014 in New York. Braxton, one of the sisters featured in the reality series ‘Braxton Family Values,’ died Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Traci Braxton, April 1, 1971 – March 11

Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the reality television series “Braxton Family Values,” died at age 50.

FILE – William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series “Goliath,” poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

William Hurt, March 19, 1950 – March 12

William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” died. He was 71.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at the Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Taylor Hawkins, Feb. 16, 1972 – March 24

Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.

Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996 in Universal City, Calif. The country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Jeff Carson, Dec.16, 1963 – March 26

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, died in Tennessee. Carson was 58.

Actor Paul Herman attends the 19th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards at Barker Hangar on January 16, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Paul Herman, March 29, 1946 – March 29

Paul Herman, a prolific actor who appeared in “The Sopranos” and “The Irishman,” passed away on his 76th birthday.

FILE – Estelle Harris, at right, and Don Rickles arrive at the world premiere of “Toy Story 3,” Sunday, June 13, 2010, at The El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on TV’s “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93. Harris’ agent Michael Eisenstadt confirmed the actor’s death in Palm Desert, Calif., late Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, File)

Estelle Harris, April 21, 1928 – April 1

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, died. She was 93.

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2000 file photo, Bobby Rydell attends a dinner given by the National Italian American Federation at the Washington Hilton in Washington. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers)

Bobby Rydell, April 25, 1942 – April 4

Bobby Rydell, a pop singer and star of the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” died at the age of 79.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 04: Comedian Gilbert Gottfried speaks onstage during the Comedy Central Roast of Roseanne Barr at Hollywood Palladium on August 4, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gilbert Gottfried, Feb. 27, 1955 – April 11

Gilbert Gottfried died at 67 after a long illness.

Actors Barney Martin and Liz Sheridan, best known as the parents of Jerry Seinfeld from the “Seinfeld” sitcom, will be featured in a new television commercial for Denny’s restaurants that begins airing March 25, 2002. (Photo by Dennys/Getty Images)

Liz Sheridan, April 9, 1929 – April 14

Liz Sheridan, an accomplished actress of stage and screen who had her breakout role in the 1990s playing Jerry’s mom on “Seinfeld,” died at 93.

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Naomi Judd, Jan 10, 1946 – April 29

Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, died at 76.

Mike Hagerty attends the HBO MAX “Somebody Somewhere” Finale Episode Screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on February 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for HBO Max)

Mike Hagerty, May 10, 1954 – April 29

Longtime character actor Mike Hagerty, who appeared in dozens of well-known television shows including “Friends,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and, most recently, “Somebody Somewhere,” died at the age of 67.

Mickey Gilley, Mar 9, 1936 – May 6

Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died at 86.

FILE – Fred Ward, a cast member in “30 Minutes or Less,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, 2011. Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” died Sunday, May 8, his publicist Ron Hofmann said Friday, May 13, 2022. He was 79. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Fred Ward, Dec 29, 1942 – May 7

Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” died at 79.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 21: ANDY GRIFFITH’S UPTOWN-DOWNTOWN SHOW featuring from left: Andy Griffith, Goldie Hawn, Don Knotts, and Maggie Peterson. Negs dated February 5, 1967. Broadcast date: February 21, 1967. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Maggie Peterson Mancuso, Jan. 10, 1941 – May 15

Maggie Peterson, well-known for her role as Charlene Darling in “The Andy Griffith Show” passed away. The 81-year-old died in her sleep, surrounded by family.

Ray Liotta, Dec. 17, 1954 – May 25

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” died in his sleep. He was 67.

FILE – Andy Fletcher of the band Depeche Mode performs in concert during their “Global Spirit Tour” at the Capital One Arena, Sept. 7, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years has died at age 60. Depeche Mode announced the death of founding member Fletcher on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday, May 26, 2022, from natural causes at his home in the U.K. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, July 7, 1961 – May 25

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the unassuming, bespectacled, red-headed keyboardist who for more than 40 years added his synth sounds to Depeche Mode hits like “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Personal Jesus,” died at age 60.

FILE – Alan White performs at Jonathan Cain and Friends at Rose Bar on April, 8, 2017, in New York. White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, has died at age 72. White’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his family. The post said he died at his Seattle-area home Thursday, May 26, 2022, after a brief illness. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)

Alan White, Jun 13, 1949 – May 25

Alan White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes, who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, died at 72.

Jim Seals, Oct. 16, 1942 – June 5

Jim Seals, who teamed with fellow musician “Dash” Crofts on such 1970s soft-rock hits as “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “We May Never Pass This Way Again,” died at age 80.

Phillip Baker Hall and Larry David arrive on the red carpet at the premiere of “Clear History” at the Cinerama Dome on Wednesday, July 31, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Philip Baker Hall, Sept. 9, 1931 – June 11

Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book as Lt. Joe Bookman in “Seinfeld,” died. He was 90.

A still from “The Rookie” shows Tyler Sanders. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) TYLER SANDERS, TIMOTHY BUSFIELD (DIRECTOR)

Tyler Sanders, February 24, 2004 – June 16

Eighteen-year-old actor Tyler Sanders died. Known for appearances on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Rookie,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” Sanders was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was declared dead at that time, and authorities did not suspect foul play.

Mary Mara, Sept. 20, 1960 – June 25

Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER” in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

James Caan as Santino ‘Sonny’ Corleone in ‘The Godfather, ‘ the movie based on the novel by Mario Puzo and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

James Caan, Mar 25, 1940 – July 5, 2022

Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan died. Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.

Tony Sirico (Getty)

Tony Sirico, July 28, 1942 – July 7

“Sopranos” star Tony Sirico, known by fans of the beloved HBO mobster series as Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gaultieri, died at the age of 79.

FILE – Paul Sorvino arrives at the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” has died. He was 83. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Paul Sorvino, April 12, 1939 – July 24

Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” died at 83.

11th January 1964: Actor David Warner of the Royal Shakespeare Company trying on a crown in his dressing room. (Photo by Fred Mott/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

David Warner, July 29, 1941 – July 24

Veteran actor David Warner died at 80 years old.

FILE – Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012. “Leave It to Beaver” actor Dow has died at age 77. Frank Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Tony Dow, April 12, 1945 – July 26

Tony Dow, who starred as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” passed away, according to a statement released by his son.

Actor Nichelle Nichols during the Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention at The Westin O’Hare, on Sunday, June 8, 2014 in Rosemont, Ill. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

Nichelle Nichols, Dec. 27, 1932 – July 30

Nichelle Nichols, well known for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” died at the age of 89.

Roger E. Mosley (as Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin) in the CBS television series, MAGNUM PI. (CBS via Getty Images)

Roger E. Mosley, Dec. 17, 1938 – Aug. 6

Well-known actor Roger E. Mosley, who was also a respected Los Angeles-area track coach, died at the age of 83.

FILE – Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John attends the 2018 G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2018. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million albums, died Monday at her southern California ranch, John Easterling, her husband, wrote on Instagram and Facebook. She was 73. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Olivia Newton-John, Sep 25, 1948 – Aug. 7

Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” and won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease,” died. She was 73.

Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of “The Tender Bar” at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. The coroner’s office says actor Heche died from burns and inhalation injury after her fiery car crash and the death has been ruled an accident. The cause of her death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner’s website Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, although a formal autopsy report is still being completed. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Anne Heche, May 24, 1969 – Aug. 11

Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving her in a coma and later dying. She was 53.

German director Wolfgang Petersen arrives for the 42nd ‘Goldene Kamera’ television media awards (Golden Camera) in Berlin Thursday, Feb. 1, 2007. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns)

Wolfgang Petersen, March 14, 1941 – Aug. 12

Legendary director Wolfgang Petersen died at age 81 at his home in the Los Angeles.

Joe E. Tata is seen at the Beverly Hills 90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on August 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Joe E. Tata, Sept. 13, 1936 – Aug. 25

The proprietor of the fictional Peach Pit diner from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Joe E. Tata, died at 85.

FILE – Robert LuPone, former director of The New School for Drama, speaks at a celebration marking the opening of The New School’s University Center on Jan. 23, 2014, in New York City. LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help lead the influential off-Broadway theatre company MCC Theatre for almost 40 years, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was 76. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for The New School/AP Images, File)

Robert LuPone, July 29, 1946 – Aug. 27

Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony Award nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and played Tony Soprano’s family physician, died. He was 76.

Louise Fletcher holds the Academy Award she won for her leading role in “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”, in Los Angeles, March 30, 1976. (AP Photo)

Louise Fletcher, July 21, 1934 – Sept. 22

Actor Louise Fletcher, best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 Milos Forman film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” died of natural causes at 88.

FILE – Coolio performs during the “I Love The 90’s” tour on Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill. Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59, his manager said. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

Coolio, July 31, 1963 – Sept. 27

Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died at age 59 after cardiac arrest.

FILE – Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. (AP Photo/Christoper Berkey, File)

Loretta Lynn, Apr 13, 1934 – Oct. 3

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, died. She was 90.

FILE – Comedian Judy Tenuta arrives at the 2009 Fox Reality Channel Really Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2009. Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at age 65, according to her publicist. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Judy Tenuta, Nov. 7, 1956 – Oct. 6

Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died at 72.

Angela Lansbury attends a photocall during the PBS Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Angela Lansbury, Oct. 15, 1925 – Oct. 10

Angela Lansbury, the beloved actress who starred in “Murder, She Wrote” and various Broadway shows died. She was 96.

Actor Robbie Coltrane attends the World Premiere of Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 at Trafalgar Square on July 7, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Robbie Coltrane, March 29, 1950 – Oct. 13

Robbie Coltrane, an actor known best for playing the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, died. He was 72.

Guest star Leslie Jordan in the Season Finale of Fantasy Island. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Leslie Jordan, April 28, 1955 – Oct. 23

“Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan died after an auto crash. He was 67 years old.

FILE – Jerry Lee Lewis props his foot on the piano as he lays back and acknowledges the applause of fans during the fifth annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 14, 1975. (AP Photo/Rene Perez, File)

Jerry Lee Lewis, Sept. 28, 1935 – Oct. 27

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died at 87.

FILE – Takeoff, left, and Quavo of Migos, arrive at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)

Takeoff, June 17, 1994 – Oct. 31

Rapper Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley, allegedly while playing dice, according to reports. He was 28.

Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Aaron Carter, Dec. 6, 1987 – Nov. 4

Pop star Aaron Carter died at 34 at his California home. Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.

Comedian Gallagher performs on August 3, 1978 — (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images)

Gallagher, July 23, 1946 – Nov. 10

Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died at age 76.

John Aniston, July 23, 1933 – Nov. 10

Actor John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is the father of actor Jennifer Aniston.

“Flashdance… What a Feeling” songwriters Irene Cara and Keith Forsey pose with their Academy Awards alongside presenters Jennifer Beals and Matthew Broderick at the 56th Academy Awards on April 9, 1984. Cara passed away at her home in Florida earlier this week at the age of 63, her publicist confirmed.

Irene Cara, March 17, 1959 – Nov. 24

Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” died at the age of 63.

This image released by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shows Clarence Gilyard, Jr., Associate Professor of Theater and Film at UNLV in Las Vegas on April 28, 2008. Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. (Aaron Mayes/UNLV via AP)

Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dec. 23, 1955 – Nov. 27

Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” died at age 66.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Christine McVie, July 11, 1943 – Nov. 29

British musician Christine McVie, co-lead vocalist and keyboardist for rock band Fleetwood Mac, died at the age of 79.

Bob McGrath attends the 11th annual Sesame Street Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)

Bob McGrath, June 12, 1932 – Dec. 3

Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” died at the age of 90.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 20: Actress Kirstie Alley attends the premiere of “Bad Teacher” at the Ziegfeld Theatre on June 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Kirstie Alley, Jan. 11, 1951 – Dec. 4

Actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71. Alley is best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom “Cheers,” for which she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991. She also won an Emmy in 1994 for her performance in the telefilm “David’s Closet” and received another nomination for her role as Veronica Chase in her own show on NBC, “Veronica’s Closet.”

FILE – Stephen “tWitch” Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Stephen “tWitch” Boss,

Sept. 28, 1982 – Dec. 12

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died at the age of 40.