The year marked the loss of entertainers from across the spectrum, including actors, musicians, and directors.
Peter Bogdanovich, July 29, 1939 – Jan. 5
Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics like “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died at 82.
Feb. 19, 1927 – Jan. 5
Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, died, at age 94.
Bob Saget, May 16, 1956 – Jan. 8
Comedian and actor Bob Saget died in Florida. He was found at a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. He was 65 years old.
Ronnie Spector, Aug. 9, 1943 – Jan. 11
Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, died at 78.
Meat Loaf, Sept. 26, 1947 – Jan. 19
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” died. He was 74.
Gaspard Ulliel, Nov. 25, 1984 – Jan. 19
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles, died after a skiing incident in the Alps, local authorities said. He was 37.
Louie Anderson, March 23, 1953 – Jan. 20
Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as a mom to twin adult sons in the TV series “Baskets,” died. He was 68.
Peter Robbins, Aug. 9, 1956 – Jan. 17
California native Peter Robbins, the voice actor who brought Charlie Brown to life in the Peanuts cartoons from the 1960s, died at 65.
Howard Hesseman, Feb 26, 1940 – Jan. 28
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” died at 81.
Betty Davis, July 25, 1945 – Feb. 8
Betty Davis, a bold and pioneering funk singer, model and songwriter of the 1960s and ‘70s who was credited with inspiring then-husband Miles Davis’ landmark fusion of jazz and more contemporary sounds, died at age 77.
Ivan Reitman, Oct. 26, 1946 – Feb. 11
Ivan Reitman, the influential filmmaker and producer behind many of the most beloved comedies of the late 20th century, from “Animal House” to “Ghostbusters,” died at 75.
Sally Kellerman, June 1, 1937 – Feb. 23
Sally Kellerman, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated actor who played Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman’s 1970 film “MASH,” died at 84.
Alan Ladd Jr., Oct. 21, 1937 – March 1
Alan Ladd Jr., the Oscar-winning producer and studio boss who as a 20th Century Fox executive greenlit “Star Wars,” died at 84.
Emilio Delgado, May 7, 1940 – March 9
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died at 81.
Bobbie Nelson, Jan. 1, 1931 – March 10
Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, died at 91.
Traci Braxton, April 1, 1971 – March 11
Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the reality television series “Braxton Family Values,” died at age 50.
William Hurt, March 19, 1950 – March 12
William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” died. He was 71.
Taylor Hawkins, Feb. 16, 1972 – March 24
Taylor Hawkins, for 25 years the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl, died during a South American tour with the rock band. He was 50.
Jeff Carson, Dec.16, 1963 – March 26
Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with “Not On Your Love,” and “The Car” before becoming a police officer, died in Tennessee. Carson was 58.
Paul Herman, March 29, 1946 – March 29
Paul Herman, a prolific actor who appeared in “The Sopranos” and “The Irishman,” passed away on his 76th birthday.
Estelle Harris, April 21, 1928 – April 1
Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, died. She was 93.
Bobby Rydell, April 25, 1942 – April 4
Bobby Rydell, a pop singer and star of the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,” died at the age of 79.
Gilbert Gottfried, Feb. 27, 1955 – April 11
Gilbert Gottfried died at 67 after a long illness.
Liz Sheridan, April 9, 1929 – April 14
Liz Sheridan, an accomplished actress of stage and screen who had her breakout role in the 1990s playing Jerry’s mom on “Seinfeld,” died at 93.
Naomi Judd, Jan 10, 1946 – April 29
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, died at 76.
Mike Hagerty, May 10, 1954 – April 29
Longtime character actor Mike Hagerty, who appeared in dozens of well-known television shows including “Friends,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and, most recently, “Somebody Somewhere,” died at the age of 67.
Mickey Gilley, Mar 9, 1936 – May 6
Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died at 86.
Fred Ward, Dec 29, 1942 – May 7
Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,” died at 79.
Maggie Peterson Mancuso, Jan. 10, 1941 – May 15
Maggie Peterson, well-known for her role as Charlene Darling in “The Andy Griffith Show” passed away. The 81-year-old died in her sleep, surrounded by family.
Ray Liotta, Dec. 17, 1954 – May 25
Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” died in his sleep. He was 67.
Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, July 7, 1961 – May 25
Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the unassuming, bespectacled, red-headed keyboardist who for more than 40 years added his synth sounds to Depeche Mode hits like “Just Can’t Get Enough” and “Personal Jesus,” died at age 60.
Alan White, Jun 13, 1949 – May 25
Alan White, the longtime drummer for progressive rock pioneers Yes, who also played on projects with John Lennon and George Harrison, died at 72.
Jim Seals, Oct. 16, 1942 – June 5
Jim Seals, who teamed with fellow musician “Dash” Crofts on such 1970s soft-rock hits as “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “We May Never Pass This Way Again,” died at age 80.
Philip Baker Hall, Sept. 9, 1931 – June 11
Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book as Lt. Joe Bookman in “Seinfeld,” died. He was 90.
Tyler Sanders, February 24, 2004 – June 16
Eighteen-year-old actor Tyler Sanders died. Known for appearances on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Rookie,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City,” Sanders was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home. He was declared dead at that time, and authorities did not suspect foul play.
Mary Mara, Sept. 20, 1960 – June 25
Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including “Ray Donovan,” “Dexter” and “ER” in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.
James Caan, Mar 25, 1940 – July 5, 2022
Oscar and Emmy-nominated James Caan died. Caan was 82. No cause of death was given.
Tony Sirico, July 28, 1942 – July 7
“Sopranos” star Tony Sirico, known by fans of the beloved HBO mobster series as Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gaultieri, died at the age of 79.
Paul Sorvino, April 12, 1939 – July 24
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in “Goodfellas” and NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on “Law & Order,” died at 83.
David Warner, July 29, 1941 – July 24
Veteran actor David Warner died at 80 years old.
Tony Dow, April 12, 1945 – July 26
Tony Dow, who starred as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” passed away, according to a statement released by his son.
Nichelle Nichols, Dec. 27, 1932 – July 30
Nichelle Nichols, well known for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” died at the age of 89.
Roger E. Mosley, Dec. 17, 1938 – Aug. 6
Well-known actor Roger E. Mosley, who was also a respected Los Angeles-area track coach, died at the age of 83.
Olivia Newton-John, Sep 25, 1948 – Aug. 7
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” and won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease,” died. She was 73.
Anne Heche, May 24, 1969 – Aug. 11
Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, leaving her in a coma and later dying. She was 53.
Wolfgang Petersen, March 14, 1941 – Aug. 12
Legendary director Wolfgang Petersen died at age 81 at his home in the Los Angeles.
Joe E. Tata, Sept. 13, 1936 – Aug. 25
The proprietor of the fictional Peach Pit diner from “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Joe E. Tata, died at 85.
Robert LuPone, July 29, 1946 – Aug. 27
Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony Award nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and played Tony Soprano’s family physician, died. He was 76.
Louise Fletcher, July 21, 1934 – Sept. 22
Actor Louise Fletcher, best known for her role as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 Milos Forman film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” died of natural causes at 88.
Coolio, July 31, 1963 – Sept. 27
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died at age 59 after cardiac arrest.
Loretta Lynn, Apr 13, 1934 – Oct. 3
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, died. She was 90.
Judy Tenuta, Nov. 7, 1956 – Oct. 6
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the “Love Goddess” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died at 72.
Angela Lansbury, Oct. 15, 1925 – Oct. 10
Angela Lansbury, the beloved actress who starred in “Murder, She Wrote” and various Broadway shows died. She was 96.
Robbie Coltrane, March 29, 1950 – Oct. 13
Robbie Coltrane, an actor known best for playing the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, died. He was 72.
Leslie Jordan, April 28, 1955 – Oct. 23
“Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan died after an auto crash. He was 67 years old.
Jerry Lee Lewis, Sept. 28, 1935 – Oct. 27
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died at 87.
Takeoff, June 17, 1994 – Oct. 31
Rapper Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley, allegedly while playing dice, according to reports. He was 28.
Aaron Carter, Dec. 6, 1987 – Nov. 4
Pop star Aaron Carter died at 34 at his California home. Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.
Gallagher, July 23, 1946 – Nov. 10
Standup comedian Gallagher, perhaps best known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, died at age 76.
John Aniston, July 23, 1933 – Nov. 10
Actor John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is the father of actor Jennifer Aniston.
Irene Cara, March 17, 1959 – Nov. 24
Singer and actress Irene Cara, perhaps best known for the hit songs “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” died at the age of 63.
Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dec. 23, 1955 – Nov. 27
Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” died at age 66.
Christine McVie, July 11, 1943 – Nov. 29
British musician Christine McVie, co-lead vocalist and keyboardist for rock band Fleetwood Mac, died at the age of 79.
Bob McGrath, June 12, 1932 – Dec. 3
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” died at the age of 90.
Kirstie Alley, Jan. 11, 1951 – Dec. 4
Actress Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71. Alley is best known for her role as Rebecca Howe in the hit sitcom “Cheers,” for which she won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe in 1991. She also won an Emmy in 1994 for her performance in the telefilm “David’s Closet” and received another nomination for her role as Veronica Chase in her own show on NBC, “Veronica’s Closet.”
Sept. 28, 1982 – Dec. 12
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died at the age of 40.