NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Air Supply will make a tour stop in the Little Rock metro this November.

The band will bring “The Lost in Love Experience” tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock Nov. 5.

Australian duo Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock formed Air Supply in 1975, creating hits like “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.”

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Prices will range from $59.75 to $129.75.

Arena officials also announced other concert shows this year including Nickelback, Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band and Alice Cooper.

For more information on the event and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.