NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Award-winning country music group, Alabama, with special guest Tracy Lawrence, is postponing their Feb. 11 concert at Simmons Bank Arena and rescheduling for Sunday, March 27.

According to a release, several positive cases of COVID-19 have recently affected members of the band.

The band is not only canceling their Arkansas date, but also one on February 12 in Wichita, KS.

“The band regrets to announce we have to postpone these two shows,” The group’s Manager Tony Conway said. “They had been looking forward to spending the weekend with their fans.”

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.