NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those looking for a fun weekend event will be able to enjoy a drink, food trucks and live entertainment at a new festival coming to the Little Rock metro.

The Arkansas Times will hold their first annual All Arkansas Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival Friday, Oct. 6 in the Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock.

The festival will have products from Arkansas breweries and wineries. There will also be food from Jimmy’s Jerk Chicken & BBQ and Top Dog Food Trucks & Catering. There will be performances from The All Arkansas All-Star Band.

General admission is $30 in advance and $40 starting Sunday, Oct. 1. VIP tickets are $100.

To purchase tickets, visit CentralArkansasTickets.com.