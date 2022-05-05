NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater (ACT) announced its upcoming 12th season on Thursday.

The Tony-Award-winning Memphis, the Musical will open the season on the Main Stage running from July 20- 30 and White Christmas will be ushering in the holiday season December 7- 17

The Mel Brooks classic, The Producers will be bringing the laugh riot from February 22 to March 4 and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will bring the magical fairy tale to life April 19- 29.

The Grand Opening of ACT’s new educational annex is planned for October, along with the name for the new facility.

Shows being performed for the ACT Annex will open with Driving Miss Daisy October 20 – 29 and Crimes of the Heart May 11- 20.

Season passes are limited, discounted and available online. Ticket sales will range from $10 for student shows, $25 for straight plays ($55 with dinner and wine), and $35 for musicals. All information can be found at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org