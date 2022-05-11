NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Argenta Vibe Music Series announced that it will feature an Arkansas band in its 2022 lineup.

The event will have free live music by the northwest Arkansas band Arkansauce at the Argenta Plaza at 510 Main Street. The event will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Erica Warden with the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau teased the many events that will come through the Little Rock metro this May.

“Argenta Vibe Music Series is just one of many fun North Little Rock events coming up in May, from Pulaski County Fair to Yadaloo Music & Arts Festival, Kaleidoscope LGBTQ+ Film Festival to Argenta Dogtown Throwdown. Almost every day, there will be something fun today,” Warden said.

You will be able to grab a meal from food trucks until 5:30 p.m. Afterward, you will be able to hear live music from Arkansauce from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The full lineup includes:

• Friday, May 27, 7 p.m. – Arkansauce

• Friday, June 24, 7 p.m. – North Mississippi Allstars

• Friday, July 22, 7 p.m. – Gina Chavez

• Friday, August 26, 7 p.m. – Elizabeth King

• Friday, September 23, 7 p.m. – Big Piph

• Friday, October 28, 7 p.m. – Shinyribs

For more information on the event, visit NorthLittleRock.org.