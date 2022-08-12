CONWAY, Ark – Arkansas native and successful entertainment host Bobby Bones will receive the Millennial Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards next June.

Bones was born in Hot Springs and grew up in Mountain Pine. He is the host of the number one country music morning show “The Bobby Bones Show” which is nationally broadcasted on more than 185 radio stations.

Organizers say the Millennial Award is given whenever the executive committee deems it worthy to honor an Arkansan who within the past two decades has furthered the popularity and advancement of today’s mainstream country music.

“Bobby has, without a doubt, more than met the criteria of the award,” VP of ACMAs Charles Haymes said. “Through his many endeavors, he has captured the spirit of countless country music fans and broadened today’s country music audience.”

In addition to his popular radio show, he is the host and executive producer of Circle Network’s “Opry” and the author of his own tv series “Breaking Bobby Bones.” Bones has also appeared on national television as the official in-house mentor on “American Idol” and won season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“His accomplishments are steep and include being the youngest inductee ever into the National Radio Hall of Fame,” Haymes said. “We are thrilled to make this announcement.”

Next year will make the sixth annual Arkansas Country Music Awards Show and Haymes said the early announcement of this award will let the excitement begin for next year’s show.