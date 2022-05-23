LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A young Arkansas actress has landed a big role in a major returning streaming series that is getting ready to take over screens.

Hendrix Yancey offered KARK 4 News a sneak peek of her new opportunity a few months ago, showing off a new look for the role.

“I shaved my head for an awesome project I can’t wait to tell you all about,” Hendrix said at the time.

Over the weekend, the young actress announced what that series is – Hendrix has landed a role on Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things.”

A trailer that was just released features the Arkansas native in season four of the hit series.

Fans can tune in to watch Hendrix in new episodes of “Stranger Things” starting May 27 on Netflix.