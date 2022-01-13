Arkansas Cinema Society announces new board of directors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society announced their 2022 Board of Directors Thursday, with new members joining the team.

The board held elections in December with a new slate of officers. Film producer Christina McLarty Arquette will succeed outgoing board president Larry Stone, who has served in that position the previous two years.

“Ever since attending Filmland for the first time in 2018 with a documentary I produced, I fell in love with the mission of the Arkansas Cinema Society and want to do everything I can to grow filmmaking within the state,” McLarty Arquette said. “Serving as president of the ACS Board is an honor and a great way to do all I can to expose more Arkansans to films and the growing industry in their own backyard.”

Screenwriter and long-time board member Graham Gordy has been elected vice-president after previously serving as secretary. Filmmaker and former Little Rock Film Festival director Jack Lofton will now step into the role of secretary.

“I’m so glad to see that the educational and community programs have grown so much over the last few years, despite COVID,” Gordy said. “This was always about trying to give young Arkansans some things we didn’t have growing up here. I’m proud to be a small part of that and now serve as Vice President.”

Also elected to serve as board members are Cinematographer Ayana Baraka and real estate advisor Alicia McDonald, both of whom recently moved to Arkansas with a focus on growing the film industry in Arkansas.

“Having the guidance of award-winning industry professionals along with Arkansas business and community leaders has allowed us to grow more than we’d ever envisioned back in 2017,” ACS Executive Director Kathryn Tucker said. “We are thrilled and grateful that Ayana and Alicia are willing to commit their time and talents to ACS, along with the continued devotion from filmmakers like Christina and Graham that continue to give ACS critical access to the film industry right here at home.”