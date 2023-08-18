LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Comic Con, the pop culture expo featuring appearances from celebrities, cosplayers, artists and many more is preparing to return to the Capital City next month.

The event will take place at the Statehouse Convention Center from Sept. 8-10 and will feature a star-studded lineup of guests no matter what type of pop culture fans are into.

Some of the celebrities scheduled to appear include William Shatner, Christina Ricci, Shameik Moore and Felicia Day, as well as Hall of Fame wrestlers Lex Luger, Ron Simmons and Scott Steiner.

During the show there will be Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by cosplayers and comic artists, costume contests, board games, photo ops and vendors from across the country.

Other exhibits at the event include a trans am from Smokey & The Bandit, a custom Star Wars jeep, an A-Team van, as well as an old school arcade with arcade and pinball machines.

Tickets for Arkansas Comic Con start at $25 per day or $80 for the weekend with kids ten and under able to attend free with paid adult admission.

For more information on the event, check out ArkansasComicCon.com.