LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Nothing says holiday season like loading up family and friends and taking in a holiday lights display.

Several locations in Arkansas offer various drive or walk -through displays celebrating Christmas. Here are some to put on your list.

• Glisten in Greenbrier, Dec. 3 – 31

The Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce has put together more than a light display in the city’s Matthews Park with events lined up, including the city’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 8. An ice-skating rink is also on-site, as is the Piccolo Zoppe Circus Dec. 16 – 31.

• Lights of the Ozarks, Fayetteville, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1

Fayetteville’s historic downtown will be lit up every night through Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The city has placed over 500,000 LED lights to decorate and has holiday-themed events taking place throughout the display.

• Christmas at the Park, Jonesboro, Nov. 23 – Jan. 1

Opening at 5:30 p.m. every night, the city has put in a drive-through display with over 400,000 lights and 65 collections of almost 450 pieces in its Joe Mack Campbell Park. Parking is available to get out of the car and take some pictures, hit up concessions or participate in in the scavenger hunt.

• Garvin Woodland Gardens Holiday Lights, Hot Springs, Nov. 19 – Dec. 31

Closing only for Christmas day, the park will have the lights on from 4 – 9 p.m. every night. Note that tickets are not only required but must be purchased in advance. Golf cart tours are available for an additional $20 per person. No pets are allowed.

• Hot Springs Trail of Holiday Lights, Hot Springs, Nov. 21 – Jan. 1

Over one million lights are up in downtown Hot Springs through the Bathhouse Row area. While checking it out, stop by the Arlington Hotel lobby to see the eight-foot-tall Gingerbread House covered in thousands of candles.

• White River Wonderland, Batesville, Nov. 28 – Jan. 2

When the Chamber of Commerce has trademarked “Christmas Capital of Arkansas” you know it has something to see. The city’s 35-acre Riverside Park has millions of lights, including those on the 70-foot-tall Ferris wheel to provide an overhead view. Carriage rides, free movies and ice skating are also available.

• Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends at Pine Bluff Regional Park, Pine Bluff, Nov. 15 – Dec. 31

Pine Bluff bills this display as the largest drive-through Christmas light exhibit in the state, with over 240 displays over 1.3 miles. Free admission to this Jefferson County Regional Park display, but volunteers at the site accept donations.

• Lights at Harding, Searcy, Nov. 28 – Dec. 31

The Harding University campus will open its light display that night. This is part of the Searcy Holiday of Lights events, so after the ceremony visitors can continue through Searcy to drink in some additional Christmas décor.

