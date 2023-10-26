LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is inviting Arkansans to reflect on heritage – with a new, fully-immersive exhibit.

Whitfield Lovell: Passages is the museum’s newest addition – featuring drawings and installations that focus on African American history.

Lovell’s drawings are inspired by photographs of unidentified African Americans taken between the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil Rights Movement.

Lovell uses sight, sound, and even smell to capture their story.

Museum executive director Dr. Victoria Ramirez said this is an exhibit you’ll have to see to believe.

“Lovell’s work is one that really wants to transport visitors, and you feel transported when you stand in the middle of one of his installations.”

“Passages” opens Friday and will be open to visitors until January 2024.