LOS ANGELES – Country music star and Arkansas native Ashley McBryde received her first Grammy at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night.

According to the Associated Press, McBryde won Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Carly Pearce for their song “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”, beating out artists like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

McBryde is a native of Mammoth Spring and graduated from Arkansas State University. She is well known for songs like “One Night Standards”, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega” and “Bible and a .44.”

The same song won both McBryde and Pearce Musical Event of the Year at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. McBryde also won New Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Beyond her awards, McBryde has received several nominations, including Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammys, Best Country Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammys and CMA Awards 2022 Single of the Year.