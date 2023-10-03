LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Blind Auditions are moving along on NBC’s The Voice, and a native Arkansas delivered an impressive performance that just might accomplish his biggest dreams.

On Monday, Mac Royals from Wrightsville hit the stage with a cover of John Mayer’s “Gravity.” The judges seemed to like the sounds as Royals got a four-chair turn almost immediately.

Niall Horan didn’t hesitate, as he turned first. John Legend closely followed, then Gwen Stefani and lastly Reba McEntire.

After his stunner performance, Royals said he wanted to put Arkansas on the map for entertainment performers, and hoped he could “build a bridge” from the industry to Arkansas.

While the judges were seen trying to “bribe” Royals with team merch, it was Team Reba who ended with Royals, growing up in a smalltown seemingly being the connection between the two.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KARK 4.