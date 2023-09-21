LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was down to three and Arkansas native Jennifer Maune pulled out all the seasonings on the MasterChef finale.

Unfortunately, Maune did not take home the title on season 13, but she did end the season with dishes that continued to impress the judges.

Maune represented The South on this season theme “United Taste of America.” The mother of six from Little Rock, ended the season with a three-course meal in front of a live audience.

As an appetizer, Maune presented a lobster succotash with sweet corn puree, truffle oil and champagne caviar vinaigrette. Maune’s entrée was a rack of venison persillade with roasted root vegetables, parsnip & potato puree and bordelaise sauce, and she ended with a chocolate raspberry mousse cake.

During the finale, judges all had positive reviews of her food, but ultimately it was Grant Gillon, who represented the Midwest, titled as the MasterChef.

Now that the season is over, Maune said she is looking to open a restaurant in Little Rock, release a seasoning line and cookbook.

To learn more about Jennifer Maune, visit her website at JenniferMaune.com.