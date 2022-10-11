LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – NBC’s “The Voice” is claiming another Arkansan as possibly the next superstar in music.

Steven McMorran, 40, grew up in Little Rock where his father was a studio engineer who would have him sing background vocals and harmonies on tracks.

McMorran was able to grab one of the last spots on Camila Cabello’s team Monday night after singing “Never Enough” from the film musical “The Greatest Showman”.

After getting a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry, Steven instead decided to pursue his passion for music and moved to Los Angeles where he wrote songs for Celine Dion, Michael Bolton and others.

While there he formed the band Satellite and released an album in 2013, before moving his family to Nashville to write music full-time.

Since being in Nashville, McMorran has landed cuts with artists such as Tim McGraw, Parmalee, Jimmie Allen, Joe Nichols, Nate Smith and Avery Anna.

You can follow Steven McMorran’s journey on “The Voice” every Monday and Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. on NBC.