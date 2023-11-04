LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced their 2023 holiday special “A Very Motown Christmas”, as well as their 2024 summer season.

Directed by Ken-Matt Martin, “A Very Motown Christmas” is a festive musical celebration of the holidays for families and features holiday songs with fresh new arrangements inspired by the legends of Motown.

Performances will be held Dec. 20-22 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for those under 18.

The theatre also announced that tickets for its 2024 SummerStage Season are on sale now.

2024 SummerStage Season:

Pride & Prejudice | June 18-30, 2024

Footloose | July 9-28, 2024

Into the Side of a Hill | August 6-18

Hello, Dolly! | August 22-24, 2024

Responders | September 3-15

To learn more about the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, or to buy tickets, visit them online at TheRep.org or by calling the box office at 501-378-0405.