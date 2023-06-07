CONWAY, Ark. – The 2023 season of the Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre is set to open in June with several productions planned for theater enthusiasts around the state.

AST organizers announced on Wednesday, June 15 kicks off with a production of Shakespeare’s adventure-romance, “The Tempest” in the new Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts on the University of Central Arkansas campus.

This is just the first of the many productions planned by the theatre, according to ticket sales.

The season will also include the madcap comedy, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” opening June 17, and for the very first time a musical variety show “Shakespeare Cabaret” opening June 22.

To close the season this summer, AST announced it will travel to Fayetteville in partnership with the University of Arkansas to open on June 30 for a limited run at the Global Campus Theatre.

“We are excited to produce a full season of shows here at AST for the first time since 2019,” AST Managing Director Chad Bradford said. “The pandemic hit all arts organizations in Arkansas particularly hard, so we are thrilled to bring a full season of professional theater all over the state.”

For those looking to donate, AST organizers are planning to offer a sneak-peak of the season at “AST Knight’s Night” on June 9 at The Max Event Venue in downtown Conway. Those who donate at the knight level of $500 or more will receive two tickets to a special performance.

For the full schedule, ticket purchases and additional details on the performances’ casts, visit ArkShakes.com.

More offered by AST

In addition to the performances this season, AST is offering a four-week summer theatre camp for 2nd – 12th grade students which will end with an original show created and performed by the students. For more information or to register visit, ArkShakes.com/Education.