LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.

After attendance figures were tallied up, the overall attendance of the 10-day run of the fair was 476,114 people.

“It was one of the best fair’s we have ever had,” state fair interim general manager Tiffany Wilkerson said. “Eight days of good weather, innovative promotions, and a widespread marketing campaign helped us attract and entertain fairgoers from across the state.”

Over the 82-year history of the fair, the record for attendance was set last year, when 539,358 people came through the event.

“Attendance numbers were not the only noteworthy achievements to report,” Wilkerson added. “The Sale of Champions livestock auction raised over $136,000 for youth 4-H and FFA scholarships.”

This year’s fair set a few daily records as well, with Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday all reaching 82-year bests.