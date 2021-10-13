Arkansas State Fair organizers making safety a priority as opening approaches

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Staff with the Arkansas State Fair is preparing for thousands of people to flock to the capital city this weekend.

This is something a lot of people have been waiting for. Wednesday we spoke with staff about what they are doing to make people feel safe this year.

“Arkansas state fair is the safest place to be during those 10 days of the fair,” Interim General Manager Anne Marie Doranus said.

The excitement is here are food stands are up and rides are being built at the state fairgrounds.

As we head into one of the busiest times of the year for the natural state, we are asking staff with the fair what they plan to do to keep everyone safe.

“We have the state police out here patrolling 24/7, the Sheriff’s office, our own security detail who has been out here actually for two weeks monitoring the area,” Doranus said. “So I don’t think anyone has anything to worry about.”

The city of Little Rock has seen an uptick in gun crimes and violence this year. Doranus Said safety is a priority for them on all fronts.

“We wand everybody who comes in, it’s similar to airport security except you don’t have to take your shoes off but we are on top of all that,” Doranus said.

All fronts, Including those who are worried as we continue to live through a pandemic.

“We do encourage you to wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated. We are trying to protect our patrons out here… we all have to do our part,” Doranus said.

Staff said there will be hand sanitizer stations and the company that brings in the carnival rides cleans them in between customers.

They will also have a free vaccine clinic on both weekends of the fair.

“The first hundred people to come and get their vaccine they get a ride band that they can redeem at any time of the week,” Doranus said.

Doranus Said they’ve had almost two years now to plan and it’s going to be a great time for everyone.

“We’ve been preparing all year long, in fact, you can call it two years since we had a year off last year and it’s going to be fabulous,” Doranus said.