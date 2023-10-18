LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The numbers are going up for attendance and revenue at this year’s Arkansas State Fair.

Fair Director of Sales Will Hornburg said the attendance number sat at roughly 275,000 around the middle of the sixth day of the fair. He noted that the record is 517,000.

“We’re hoping to finish strong this weekend,” Hornburg said.

Hornburg said the fair’s new curfew has helped with that number because it’s creating fewer altercations.

“From years past we are way down from what we’ve seen,” Hornburg said. “We have a lot more families and a lot less trouble.”

A new record already set for this year’s fair is the number of new rides at six.

Each day at the fair is dedicated to a specific group. Tuesday had free admission for military and seniors. Wednesday was ladies’ night out and ladies 21 and older got in free after 6 p.m.

Thursday is dedicated to college students. With a valid I.D., students get in free after 6 p.m.

Friday is $3 admission starting at 1 p.m. for kids through 12th grade.

Saturday, all Entergy employees receive $2 off gate admissions and the discount will be valid for four people.

Also, on Saturday until 5 p.m., FFA and FCCLA students, and scouts get in for $3. This includes 4-H members, including teachers, sponsors and bus drivers.

The 83rd Arkansas State Fair ends on Oct. 22.