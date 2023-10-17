LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will take audiences to a galaxy far away with new shows at the Robinson Center this weekend.

Violinist Drew Irvin joined FOX 16 Good Day to give details on Pops Special Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. He also gave a preview of what the audience can expect to hear during the shows.

Attendees will be able to experience watching Star Wars while listening to John Williams’ score with a live orchestra. The concerts will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. A Sunday show will be held at 3 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $29.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, visit ArkansasSymphony.org.