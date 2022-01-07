Artist INC Express returns to Arkansas for three-day workshop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The popular three-day professional development program, Artist INC Express, is returning to Arkansas in 2022.

The Arkansas Arts Council and the Mid-America Arts Alliance worked together to bring the popular Artist INC Express workshop back to the natural state, officials said.

According to the Mid-America Arts Alliance, the three-day intensive workshop addresses the specific business needs and challenges all artists face every day. Plus, the program is free for interested artists.

The live, online workshops will be highly interactive with activities and discussions focused on goal setting, writing about one’s work and building a personal brand, the alliance explained.

The available programs and deadlines to apply are:

February 18–20: Bringing Artists Together Statewide. Apply by February 12

March 18–20: Bilingual/Spanish. Apply by March 12

April 15–17: Teaching Artists. Apply by April 10

May 13–15: Centering BIPOC Artists. Apply by May 8

June 3–5: Student Artists. Apply by May 7

The alliance asks that participating artists make sure they have a microphone and camera-enabled computer, smart tablet or smart phone with a strong internet connection.

Find more information on the Mid-America Arts Alliance’s website.