LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As dancers turn across the stage and leap in the air, the story of the “Nutcracker” unfolds.

Dancers take the audience through a little girl named Clara’s dream where her Nutcracker comes to life, defends her from a mouse king, and takes her on a journey through the snow to the land of the sweets.

Ballet Arkansas dancer Lauren Yordanich has been in “Nutcracker” performances since she was 10 years old.

“It’s always a special time of the year, the nutcracker as a dancer is always something you look forward too,” Yordanich said.

This year she’s the Sugar Plum Fairy, who meets Clara in the land of sweets.

“Being the Sugar Plum in a professional ballet company is really special it takes a lot of hard work and determination and thought on who is the sugar plum, it’s been a really great pleasure to perform her this year,” Yordanich said.

Associate Artistic Director Catherine Fothergill said it’s not just a performance of professional dancers, but also of the entire community.

“We have the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra, more than 260 community cast dancers that join the professional company on stage, as well as two choirs from the local high schools that get to join us,” Fothergill said.

With this year being the 45th anniversary, they’ve added a little bit more magic to the already mesmerizing performance, with new backdrops and costumes.

“The Nutcracker tradition has been a part of American culture for so many years and we’re thrilled to be able to this year have some renovations and new additions to the productions. It’s the first year of our nutcracker project, which is a multi-year reinvestment in the production,” Fothergill said.

Through donors, they’re able to continue bringing Christmas magic to the Robinson Center and hope to continue on for the next 45 years.

“Many people have grandparents, and great-grandparents that were a part of our production,” Fothergill said. “We have an adult cast member that was in the very first production as a child that will be on stage with us this weekend.”

The performances are on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information or to see the show, visit BalletArkansas.org/Tickets.