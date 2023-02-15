NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A classic performance will be taking the stage in North Little Rock this weekend.

Arkansas-based nonprofit Ballet Arkansas will be bringing a production of “Sleeping Beauty” to the stage of the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College’s Center for Humanities and Arts on Feb. 16 through 19.

According to Ballet Arkansas, “Sleeping Beauty” is one of the grandest classical ballets and is widely known across the world. The company says that the two-hour-long ballet is perfect for families.

Tickets for the ballet start at $25 and can be purchased online or at the door on a first come first serve basis.

For more information on Ballet Arkansas and the production, visit BalletArkansas.org.