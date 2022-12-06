LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Indie singer-songwriter Ben Rector is bringing his latest tour to central Arkansas.

“The Old Friends Acoustic Tour” is set to make a stop at the Robinson Performance Hall on April 27, 2023, with featured artists Jordy Searcy and Stephen Day.

According to tour officials, Rector is providing an intimate and acoustic performance of his music hits.

“I started out playing shows in college with just me and a guitar, and I haven’t gotten to do a tour like that since then,” Rector said. “The chance to perform the songs how I wrote them and give a little bit of backstory is something I’m really looking forward to and getting to do it with friends as talented as Jordy and Stephen is a dream.”

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.