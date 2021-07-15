Bentonville Film Festival announces 30th anniversary screening of Thelma & Louise

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2021 Bentonville Film Festival will include an anniversary screening of Thelma & Louise at 112 Drive-In theater located in Fayetteville.

According to Bentonville Film Foundation’s website, the screening will take place at the 112 Drive-In on Tuesday, August 3, followed by an exclusive conversation with the film’s star and Festival Chair, Academy Award® winner Geena Davis and Academy Award®-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri.

The film, which first premiered in 1991, is an empowering tribute to trailblazing women.

“We are proud to offer audiences an inspirational lineup celebrating diversity and inclusion on screen and behind the camera, to demonstrate the power of intersectional equity in entertainment media. Through our unique inclusion qualifiers, we are giving voice to directors who are 71% Female, 75% BIPOC or AAPI and 33% LGBTQIA+,” said Geena Davis, Bentonville Film Festival Chair. “We were excited last year to see our audience grow globally as a result of our virtual component. Come to our Festival this year, in person or virtually, and be transported into stories that can change the world,” said Davis.

The Bentonville Film Festival is an annual Festival and globally recognized platform amplifying female, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and people with disabilities’ voices in entertainment.

For a complete list of projects confirmed for the 2021 Bentonville Film Festival competition, visit the website located here.