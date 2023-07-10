HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival will be returning to downtown Hot Springs for its second year in September.

The festival will be headlined by Memphis-based guitar prodigy Eric “Raw Dawg” Gales on Friday, Sept. 29 and Bernard Allison on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Other performers include Port City Blues Society Players, the Tina Cossey Band and Trey & Jason on Friday. The Chad Marshall Band, Akeem Kemp and Tullie Brae round out the lineup for Saturday.

Big Steam will be a free event, but VIP tickets are available for purchase and will include reserved seats and other perks.

Festival organizers said that dozens of volunteers will be needed, as well as sponsors. Anyone interested in being a part of the event should contact Mary Zunick.

For more information on the festival, visit BigSteamMusicFestival.org.