NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Bob Dylan & His Band will perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, June 27 at 7 p.m.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and The Hot Club of Cowtown will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $49.50, $69.50 and $89.50 plus service charges.

You can purchase tickets on bobdylan.com.