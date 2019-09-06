Brantley Gilbert comes to Arkansas in February 2020

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country music star Brantley Gilbert is bringing his concert tour to Central Arkansas in February 2020.

The singer, songwriter and record producer’s “Fire’t Up” tour rolls into Verizon Arena on Friday, Feb. 21.

Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay will also perform at the concert, which takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: $40.25, $60.25 and $70.25 (plus applicable service charges). There is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the Verizon Arena box office.