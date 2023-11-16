LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Bright the Night Tree Lighting Ceremony has been moved to Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Officials said that the change is due to the potential for rain on Monday night.

Bright the Night will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Main Street. The tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m.

In addition to lighting the tree, there will be complimentary cookies, cocoa, coffee, carols, activities for the kids and much more.

Bright the Night is the kickoff event to a winter wonderland downtown which includes a 32-foot tree, holiday scenes, lights and décor and will run through early January.

To learn more about the Downtown Little Rock Partnership and upcoming events, visit them online at DowntownLR.com.