LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Celebrity Attractions announced Thursday the 2022-2023 Broadway Season coming to Robinson Center, filled with a bevy of lovely ladies and blue men.

The season kicks off with the percussion-heavy Blue Man Group, September 9- 11, known for their signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy. Coming January 13- 15 is the musical comedy Tootsie, and Disney’s ALADDIN will have audiences discovering a whole new world February 1- 5.

“We are thrilled to have ALADDIN as part of our newest season and for the opportunity to welcome more families into the magic of live theatre” Celebrity Attractions CEO Kristin Dotson said.

Broadway’s high-energy tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde: The Musical will be April 21- 23, and then closing out the Broadway season with the classic My Fair Lady.

New Broadway Season Subscriber seat selection will become available later this summer. New subscribers will be seated after the current subscriber renewal process is complete.

Tickets will become available later through Ticketmaster and CelebrityAttractions.com.