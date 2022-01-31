LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway show CATS is coming to Robinson Center for a five-show engagement May 20-22.

CATS was originally part of Celebrity Attraction’s 2019-2020 Broadway Season but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The musical opened on Broadway in 1982 at the Winter Garden Theatre and is based on T.S. Eliot’s ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats’.

Since it’s opening, CATS has been presented in over 30 countries, translated into 15 languages, and performed in front of 73 million people worldwide.

Tickets may be purchased at the Robinson Center Box Office on February 4, by phone at 501.244.8800 or by visiting CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount by calling 501.244.8800.